Apple moves Delhi HC challenging India's antitrust laws, CCI penalties on global turnover of firms

US-based technology giant and iPhone maker, Apple, moved to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to challenge India's antitrust laws and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalties, which are imposed based on the global turnover of firms.

The petition was listed and is scheduled for a hearing before Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.