Apple moves Delhi HC challenging India's antitrust laws, CCI penalties on global turnover of firms

Apple moves Delhi HC challenging India's antitrust laws, CCI penalties on global turnover of firms

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published25 Nov 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Apple moved to the Delhi High Court, challenging India's antitrust laws and CCI penalties on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.
Apple moved to the Delhi High Court, challenging India's antitrust laws and CCI penalties on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. (REUTERS)

US-based technology giant and iPhone maker, Apple, moved to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to challenge India's antitrust laws and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalties, which are imposed based on the global turnover of firms.

The petition was listed and is scheduled for a hearing before Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsApple moves Delhi HC challenging India's antitrust laws, CCI penalties on global turnover of firms
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.