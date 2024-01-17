Apple mulls removing blood-oxygen feature from smartwatches Series 9, Ultra 2

Apple Inc. is mulling removing the blood oxygen sensor from its latest smartwatches - Series 9 and Ultra 2, to get around a US ban of the devices if an appeal of the decision fails. Apple is pursuing a bid to overturn a US ruling that had blocked the use of its technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the US Customs and Border Protection has approved the potential redesign of Apple Smartwatches Series 9, and Ultra 2 sans that blood-oxygen sensor.

Analysts have speculated the removal of blood oxygen sensor could come through a software update.

The dispute occurred after Masimo Corp, a Southern California company, pursued a patent claim against Apple.

The US Customs and Border Protection “decided that Apple’s redesign falls outside the scope" of an import ban by the US International Trade Commission, signaling that the adjustment will let Apple keep its watches on the market, reports Bloomberg.

It will probably take at least a year for the appeals process to unfold, meaning Apple will need an extended stay to continue selling the watches with the blood-oxygen sensors as part of the company's effort to position the products as health-monitoring devices, says AP.

Masimo won a favorable ruling from the US International Trade Commission in late October that prompted Apple to temporarily halt sales of the Apple Watch models with the blood-oxygen sensor just before Christmas. But Apple then filed an appeal of the ITC ruling that resulted in a order clearing the way for the two Apple Watch models to return to stores shortly after Christmas while the appeal is under review.

The iPhone maker developed a software workaround intended to sidestep the dispute and presented the solution last week to the customs agency, which is in charge of enforcing import bans. Apple explained that the redesigned watches “definitively" do not contain the technology at issue, known as pulse oximetry, according to Masimo.

Until then, the Apple Watch blood-oxygen feature continues to be available on newly sold units, the Cupertino, California-based company said.

