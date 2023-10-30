Apple nears $10 bn India revenue
The revenue estimates come on the back of 47.8% growth in sales to $5.9 billion and strong profitability growth in India
New Delhi: Apple is nearing $10 billion in annual revenue from India by the end of the year, marking yet another milestone in the country it considers strategically important. India revenue estimates, as shared by sector experts with Mint, come on the back of a massive 47.8% growth in sales to ₹49,321 crore, or $5.9 billion, and strong profitability growth in India, as per data from its filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).