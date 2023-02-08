Apple offers ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service testing to retail employees
Apple Pay Later was first announced in last June and planned to be released last September as part of iOS 16.
Apple Inc has expanded an internal test of its upcoming and long-awaited feature ‘buy now, pay later’ service to the company's thousands of retail employees. The service is called Apple Pay Later, according to Bloomberg news.
