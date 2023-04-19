Apple Opens First Retail Store in India as It Looks to Country for Manufacturing

Apple Opens First Retail Store in India as It Looks to Country for Manufacturing3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM IST
- The iPhone maker aims to diversify supply chain and boost sales in a country where it has struggled to gain traction
Apple Inc. opened its first retail store in India Tuesday, with Chief Executive Tim Cook celebrating the launch in person, as the company ramps up efforts to diversify its supply chain and boost smartphone sales in the world’s most populous country.
