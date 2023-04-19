Apple Opens First Retail Store in India as It Looks to Country for Manufacturing

Outside of China, India is viewed by Apple as the main candidate for producing the iPhone, the company’s most important product that still accounts for roughly half of its sales. India currently accounts for less than 10% of global iPhone production, mostly for selling into the domestic market. Apple’s longer-term goal is to produce 40% to 45% of its iPhones from India, according to Ming-chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities who follows the supply chain.

