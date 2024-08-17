Apple opens tap-to-pay to competitors, but can they take advantage?

Nor is it necessarily a new pathway to cheaper, non-card payments. On paper, it seems like a phone tap could be funded with any payment instrument, not just a stored credit or debit card. In practice, though, it is not so simple. For one, the payment type would need to be set up for secure tap payments. And then it would need to be accepted by the payment terminal at the merchant’s end. Plus, many neobanks will still earn interchange revenue associated with card swipes.