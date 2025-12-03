Apple plans a folding smartphone. Samsung is going one better.

Apple is widely expected to launch a foldable iPhone next year. But it faces stiff competition in the world of flexible smartphones, as Samsung Electronics is bringing its own triple-folding device to the U.S. in 2026.

Apple has been slow to enter the world of foldable devices, despite having patents on such technology for more than a decade. But the iPhone maker is preparing to launch the first foldable iPhone late next year, according to The Wall Street Journal and another media report.

It could be coming late to the party. Samsung is bringing its Galaxy Z TriFold to the U.S. as early as the first quarter of 2026, after it goes on sale in South Korea and elsewhere this month. It will be the first multi-folding phone to be released globally. Samsung hasn’t announced the price for American customers yet, but in South Korea the phone will start at around $2,445.

“When [the] Galaxy Z TriFold opens, the screen performs similarly to three 6.5-inch smartphones across the 10-inch display, giving users more room to multitask during their day," Samsung said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for TF International Securities known for watching the Apple supply chain, previously said he expects a foldable iPhone—which is expected to have a single fold—to arrive toward the end of 2026 and cost between $2,000 and $2,500.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment early on Tuesday. It hasn’t announced any new models, and typically doesn’t discuss those it hasn’t unveiled.

Larger screens are becoming increasingly important for users who watch a lot of video on their smartphones. Still, foldable smartphones remain a niche product due to their higher costs, with just a 1.6% share of the overall market, according to research firm TrendForce.

A recent survey carried out by analysts at KeyBanc found that while 45% of iPhone users were interested in a foldable device, 65% of respondents indicated they only consider a purchase at a price point of less than $1,500, with 35% interested above $1,500, and just 13% willing to buy at a price of over $2,000.

A more important question could be whether Apple matches Samsung’s advances in artificial intelligence. Samsung said the Galaxy Z TriFold will be powered by Google’s Gemini AI, which will understand what users see, say and do. Apple is also set to use Gemini to power an updated version of its digital-assistant Siri from next year, according to Bloomberg.

On Monday, Apple announced the retirement of John Giannandrea, the iPhone maker’s senior vice president in charge of AI strategy. He will be replaced by Amar Subramanya, who is joining from Microsoft as Apple’s vice president of AI, a rung lower than Giannandrea in the company’s organizational chart.

Apple shares were broadly flat in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock has gained 23% over the past three months, boosted by strong initial sales of the iPhone 17.

