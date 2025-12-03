Apple plans a folding smartphone. Samsung is going one better.
Summary
Apple is reported to be planning its first foldable smartphone in 2026 but Samsung has a more dramatic innovation in mind.
Apple is widely expected to launch a foldable iPhone next year. But it faces stiff competition in the world of flexible smartphones, as Samsung Electronics is bringing its own triple-folding device to the U.S. in 2026.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story