Apple plans thinner, foldable iPhones to revive growth
Aaron Tilley , Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Dec 2024, 03:20 PM IST
SummaryThe iPhone business, which accounts for around half of Apple’s overall revenue, is in a sales slump following years of mostly incremental upgrades to its devices.
Apple is preparing a series of major design and format changes to its lineup of iPhones and potentially other products, a bid to revive growth after years of offering largely incremental upgrades.
