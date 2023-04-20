Tim Cook commits to doubling jobs creation in India

Tim Cook commits to doubling jobs creation in India2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:14 AM IST
- Apple plans to double the number of jobs created in India, building on the 100,000 generated in the past two years through manufacturing and other operations.
- Apple is also exploring options to expand its manufacturing base in India and bring other product lines under the Make in India initiative.
New Delhi: Apple Inc. plans to double the number of jobs created in India, building on the 100,000 it generated over the past two years through manufacturing and other operations as it reinforced its commitment to Asia’s third-largest economy in discussions with government officials, a person aware of the talks said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×