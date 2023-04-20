Tim Cook commits to doubling jobs creation in India

New Delhi: Apple Inc. plans to double the number of jobs created in India, building on the 100,000 it generated over the past two years through manufacturing and other operations as it reinforced its commitment to Asia’s third-largest economy in discussions with government officials, a person aware of the talks said.
New Delhi: Apple Inc. plans to double the number of jobs created in India, building on the 100,000 it generated over the past two years through manufacturing and other operations as it reinforced its commitment to Asia’s third-largest economy in discussions with government officials, a person aware of the talks said.
During a meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday, Apple chief executive Tim Cook sought policy predictability, help in developing supplier and component ecosystems, and manpower training as he discussed the company’s business plans in India, the person said, seeking anonymity.
During a meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday, Apple chief executive Tim Cook sought policy predictability, help in developing supplier and component ecosystems, and manpower training as he discussed the company’s business plans in India, the person said, seeking anonymity.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“Over 100,000 jobs have been generated in India. This will double soon. It’s going to be a long-term play. Apple is happy with the support that the government has extended. They’ve acknowledged the government’s role," the person added.
As part of efforts to diversify its supply chain and reduce its reliance on China, Apple has boosted the production of iPhones and other products in other countries, such as India and Vietnam. The move comes amid geopolitical tensions and rising labour costs in China. By diversifying, Apple can ensure a stable supply of its products to world markets.
Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
“Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the warm welcome. We’re committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook said in a Twitter post after meeting with the Prime Minister. In response, Prime Minister Modi said: “Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."
Vaishnaw also tweeted about his meeting with Cook. “Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation, especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship."
Chandrasekhar tweeted: “We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app innovation economy and job creation."