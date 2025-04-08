Apple plans to source more iPhones from India as potential tariff fix

Apple plans to send more iPhones to the U.S. from India to offset the high cost of China tariffs, people familiar with the matter said.
The adjustments are a short-term stopgap while Apple attempts to win an exemption from President Trump’s tariffs—which Chief Executive Tim Cook obtained during the first Trump administration. The company sees the situation as too uncertain to upend long-term investments in its supply chain, the people said.
Trump’s tariff package raises levies on Chinese goods to at least 54% while imposing a 26% rate on Indian goods. On Monday, Trump threatened to add to China tariffs if the country doesn’t remove the retaliatory duties they announced after U.S. tariff plans were revealed on April 2.
The iPhone is Apple’s signature product and makes up about 50% of its revenue. The company’s heavy reliance on China for manufacturing has spooked investors concerned about its exposure to tariffs, leading to a 20% decline in its shares, their worst three-day performance in nearly 25 years.
Apple will make about 25 million iPhones in India this year, around 10 million of which would normally supply the local Indian market, said Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan. If Apple were to redirect all India-made iPhones to the U.S., it could meet about 50% of American demand for the device this year, he said.
The tariff on Chinese goods could add about $300 to the current $550 hardware cost to Apple of an iPhone 16 Pro that currently retails for $1,100, according to TechInsights. Apple could limit the damage by importing phones from India where the tariff is about half as high.
While Trump has called for a manufacturing renaissance in the U.S., analysts and suppliers said moving iPhone production to Apple’s home country was a nonstarter because the cost would be far beyond the cost of paying the tariff.
“If consumers want a $3,500 iPhone we should make them in New Jersey or Texas or another state," research firm Wedbush said in a recent note.
Apple makes many iPhone components in China but in recent years has assembled more of the devices in India. That allows the company to stamp India as the country of origin for those devices because they undergo “substantial transformation" there—from a pile of parts to a functioning smartphone.
Since 2017, Apple has worked with partners to assemble iPhones in India, starting with older models and gradually expanding to include the latest ones. The policy both addresses China risk and avoids import tariffs when selling in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. Apple plans to increase iPhone production in India.
Yet the company’s production is still centered in China. Its manufacturing partners such as Foxconn operate huge facilities there, taking advantage of the country’s deep network of suppliers, skilled labor and government support.
Apple is investing in making other products in the U.S., including the servers needed for artificial intelligence such as the Apple Intelligence service.
In February, Apple said it planned to spend more than $500 billion over the next four years in U.S. manufacturing—an announcement touted by Trump as evidence his policies were working. The money includes committing to buy more advanced chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in Arizona.
Vietnam, which has become a hub for making AirPods, the Apple Watch and iPads, received a tariff of 46% under Trump’s plan, nearly as high as China’s. But Trump suggested in a social-media post Friday after speaking to Vietnam’s leader that he might offer a better deal.
Putting together an iPhone is still a labor-intensive process, demanding a large workforce capable of performing intricate tasks with precision and speed. While the U.S. has a skilled workforce in many high-tech areas, the sheer number of workers needed for mass-market consumer electronics assembly is more readily available in Asia, and at lower cost.