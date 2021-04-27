Apple pledges $1 billion for an engineering hub in North Carolina

Apple is on track to meet its 2018 goal of creating 20,000 new jobs in the U.S. by 2023, the company said. The new commitment will include growing its San Diego team to more than 5,000 employees by 2026, a 500% increase from its 2018 goal. Apple is also boosting its engineering team in Boulder, Colorado, by 700 people and adding hundreds of jobs in Massachusetts, Washington, Iowa and Colorado. As it grows, Apple said it’s committed to doing so in an environmentally sustainable way. Almost 60 of Apple’s U.S. sites are LEED certified, the company said. Apple said it’s carbon neutral for all of its operations in the U.S. and around the world, and last year committed to be 100% carbon neutral for its entire supply chain and products by 2030.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}