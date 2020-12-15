Apple push into India dealt setback as protest turns violent

The Morgan Stanley analysts wrote the immediate impact for Apple is likely to be negligible because the Kolar complex had started up only in past months with a capacity for just 5 to 10 million iPhones yearly. It is Wistron’s second production site in the country and handles older phones, rather than the latest iPhone 12, they wrote. But the incident could affect the Taiwanese assembler’s relationship with Apple, which has shown greater willingness to clamp down on labor violations at its hundreds of suppliers.