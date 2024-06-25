Apple rejected Meta's offer for AI partnership on iPhone, deals with OpenAI, Alphabet instead, says report
Apple rejected Meta's offer to integrate its AI chatbot into the iPhone due to concerns about privacy practices. Instead, Apple is focusing on partnerships with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Alphabet's Gemini. The company is also considering adding AI startup Anthropic's chatbot to its offerings.
iPhone maker Apple Inc. had rejected offers from Meta Platforms Inc. to integrate the latter's Llama chatbot in the mobile device as part of an artificial intelligence (AI) partnership, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.