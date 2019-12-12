San Francisco: Apple has released iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates to all its compatible iPhones and iPads, respectively, with a host of bug fixes and improvements.

The new software updates come two weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 13.2.3 and more than a month after the launch of iOS 13.2.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update, MacRumors reported recently.

The iOS 13.3 update includes new parental controls that allow allow parents to set communication limits.

Communication limits let parents control who their children are able to contact, with the feature covering FaceTime, Phone, Messages, and iCloud Contacts.

The iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates bring support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari.

Another change in iOS 13.3 is a new setting that allows users to disable the Memoji and Animoji stickers from always appearing on the emoji keyboard.

Alongside the iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates, Apple has rolled out tvOS 13.3 for Apple TV users. The company has also brought watchOS 6.1.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models.





