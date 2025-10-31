Apple reports $27.5 billion profit, $102.5 billion revenue in Q4; iPhone 17 sales drive growth

Apple Inc. reported a net profit of $27.5 billion in the quarter ended September 27, 2025, driven by strong demand for its latest iPhone lineup and continued growth in its services business. Revenue came in at $102.5 billion, up 8% year-on-year, and above Wall Street estimates of $102.24 billion, according to LSEG data. Earnings stood at $1.85 per share, exceeding expectations of $1.77 per share.

iPhone 17 sales drive growth The company’s performance was buoyed by robust initial sales of the iPhone 17 series, which went on sale in September. Despite lacking advanced AI features seen in rival devices from Samsung and Google, Apple’s redesigned models — featuring a new “liquid glass” display — helped attract buyers, particularly in the US

iPhone revenue totaled $49.03 billion, a 6% increase from the year-ago period, though slightly below analyst expectations of $50.19 billion and short of the 13% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

China revenue dips amid regulatory delays Sales in Greater China dropped to $14.49 billion, missing estimates of $16.24 billion. Apple attributed the shortfall to regulatory delays that postponed the launch of the iPhone 17 Air until October 22, as the device includes only an e-SIM for wireless connectivity.

Services segment hits record high Apple’s services business — which includes Apple TV+, iCloud, and the App Store — remained a major growth driver, generating $28.75 billion, above expectations of $28.17 billion. CEO Tim Cook said Apple was “very proud to report a September quarter revenue record,” crediting the momentum to customer loyalty and growing digital engagement.

Other product segments show steady gains Mac sales: $8.73 billion (vs. $8.59 billion expected)

iPad sales: $6.95 billion (vs. $6.98 billion expected)

Wearables and accessories (including AirPods and Apple Watch): $9.01 billion (vs. $8.49 billion expected)

Trade pressures and market outlook Despite facing headwinds from US trade tariffs on devices made in India and China, Apple largely maintained its pricing strategy on new models.

