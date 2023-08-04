Apple hits India sales record: Cook

NEW DELHI : Apple Inc.’s chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday said that the company achieved “strong double digits" growth to report record revenue in India for the June quarter.

“We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter. And it’s, of course, early going currently, but they’re currently beating our expectations in terms of how they’re doing. We continue to work on building out the channel and putting more investment in our direct-to-consumer offers," Cook said in a post-earnings call with investors.

The company’s quarterly revenue record comes amid a period of sustained growth in the country.

Apple’s primary revenue driver, the iPhone, has seen a steady increase in the number of units shipped in the past three years.

Data sourced by Mint from market researcher International Data Corp. (IDC) India projects iPhone shipments to reach 9 million units during 2023, reflecting a 40% growth from the 6.5 million units shipped in the previous year. Apple shipped around 4.5 million iPhones in 2021 and 2.7 million in 2020.

The decline in consumer sentiment globally has affected Apple’s June quarter earnings, with the company reporting quarterly revenue fell 1% to $81.8 million.

However, its earnings beat analysts’ estimates, who had projected Apple to report $81.69 billion in June quarter revenue. iPhone revenue dropped 2% YoY to $39.67 billion, while revenue from Mac and iPads fell 7% and 20%, respectively, to $6.84 billion and $5.79 billion.

However, in the overall weak quarter, Apple’s services vertical saw an 8% annual growth to $21.21 billion.

The company counts its app store revenue, subscriptions and the ‘AppleCare’ warranty programme under its services category.

Luca Maestri, chief financial officer of Apple, said that the company expects its iPhone sales, and the ‘services’ vertical, to fare better.

“We expect iPhone and Services year-over-year performance to accelerate from the June quarter. Also, we expect the revenue for both Mac and iPad to decline by double digits year-over-year due to difficult compares, particularly on the Mac. For both products, we experienced supply disruptions from factory shutdowns in the June quarter a year ago and were able to fulfil significant pent-up demand in the year-ago September quarter," Maestri said.

Analysts said that Apple’s overall performance in India is not surprising, given how the shift in the market has happened. “Apple shipments have continued to rise in India, driven by a strong range of deals pricing the iPhones at a better point than ever before. In last year’s festive season, the iPhone 13 was made available at an effective price point of nearly ₹50,000, which is far lesser than the company’s $1,000 (~ ₹80,000) average selling price. This, coupled with a lack of compelling options at lesser price points and increasing affordability options for buyers, is clearly working in Apple’s favour," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India.

Smartphone shipment data published by IDC India for the June quarter showed Apple to have captured the seventh rank among top smartphone brands in the country, with a 5.5% market share.

More importantly, though, Apple’s shipments in the quarter grew over 61% YoY, according to IDC India, as retailers prepared for the upcoming festive season sales—which are projected to be bleaker than all pre-pandemic periods.

This is converting to customer demand as well. Manish Khatri, partner at Mumbai-based electronics retailer Mahesh Telecom, said that while general buyer demand remains “lacklustre at best", demand for the iPhone remains better than the sub- ₹20,000 price segment. The latter was the largest mover in terms of shipments so far—IDC data published Thursday pegged the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones at $241, or around ₹20,000. Apple, meanwhile, sells its devices at 4x the ASP of smartphones in India—at $1,000, or ₹80,000.

A senior industry veteran added that a combination of these factors could see Apple potentially capture the top spot in terms of India revenue market share for the very first time. Projections offered by the analyst said that a 40% shipment growth could see Apple gross $8.5 billion in iPhone revenue from India in 2023, which may rival or overtake Samsung’s gross revenue in the country. The executive added that Apple ranked second in smartphone revenue in India last year, grossing around $6 billion, while Samsung captured the top spot with $8 billion from smartphone sales.

Faisal Kawoosa, founder of market research firm Techarc, added that offline retailers are seeing strong traction for Apple’s products as well. “Apple has a very good relationship even with small third-party offline retailers. These firms ship as few as two to five iPhones in daily sales, but the offline market thrives with such sales—with Apple, it is never about volume," he said.

Apple’s higher per-device margins help in this regard. Industry analysts said that while Samsung earns an average of ₹3,000 per smartphone sold, Apple’s margin is nearly eight times higher—at around ₹25,000. “This helps the company draw a far stronger return from the market than large volume players—and the rising ASP of smartphones in India is helping Apple even further," he added.