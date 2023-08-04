Apple hits India sales record: Cook

Apple hits India sales record: Cook4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company achieved "strong double digits" growth and reported record revenue in India for the June quarter. The company opened its first two retail stores during the quarter, which are currently beating expectations. Apple's primary revenue driver, the iPhone, has seen steady growth in unit shipments in the past three years. Analysts predict that iPhone shipments in India will reach 9 million units in 2023, reflecting a 40% growth from the previous year. In the overall weak June quarter, Apple's services vertical saw an 8% annual growth.
NEW DELHI : Apple Inc.’s chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday said that the company achieved “strong double digits" growth to report record revenue in India for the June quarter.
