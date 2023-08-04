Apple hits India sales record: Cook

Analysts said that Apple’s overall performance in India is not surprising, given how the shift in the market has happened. “Apple shipments have continued to rise in India, driven by a strong range of deals pricing the iPhones at a better point than ever before. In last year’s festive season, the iPhone 13 was made available at an effective price point of nearly ₹50,000, which is far lesser than the company’s $1,000 (~ ₹80,000) average selling price. This, coupled with a lack of compelling options at lesser price points and increasing affordability options for buyers, is clearly working in Apple’s favour," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}