Apple reported $29 billion in iPhone revenues in its earnings announcement yesterday. The company’s revenues from iPhone dropped by 7% year on year, thanks to impact on supply and demand due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“On the supply side, we suffered from some temporary supply shortages during February, but we’ve been extremely pleased with the resilience and adaptability of our global supply chain as well as its ability to get people back to work safely when circumstances allow," said Luca Maestri, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Apple.

The company’s overall revenues did grow in this quarter though, if only slightly. Apple reported total revenues of $58.3 billion and the company said its revenues from the services business grew by 17% year-on-year. “We set a new all-time revenue record of $13.3 billion, with all-time records in many of our Services categories and in most countries we track," Maestri said.

Notably, Apple didn’t offer any guidance for the next quarter, which is an aberration from its usual earnings calls. The company had earlier withdrawn its guidance for this quarter too, citing the covid-19 pandemic and its impact on supplies and demand of electronic products worldwide.

“When you consider all the ways covid-19 has touched Apple, our customers and the way we work, this may not have been the quarter it could have been absent this pandemic," said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. Cook said the company was bullish about setting records for its second quarter after looking at its revenues over the first five weeks. However, things went south from there.

“In the last three weeks of the quarter, as the virus spread globally and social distancing measures were put in place worldwide, including the closure of all our retail stores outside of Greater China on March 13 and many channel partner points of sales around the world, we saw a downward pressure on demand particularly for iPhone and Wearables," Cook added.

