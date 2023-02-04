Apple reports strong growth in India

According to researcher Counterpoint, iPhone 13 was the top-selling product in the overall Indian smartphone market last October. Apple was also the leader in the premium smartphones segment of devices priced above ₹30,000, capturing 50% of the market in the December quarter, too, according to Counterpoint. Further, It had a 42% market share for the whole of 2022. Samsung was ranked second with a 21% market share, followed by OnePlus with 11%. Premium devices accounted for 16% of all devices in the December quarter and 11% for 2022.