‘Misappropriation sufficiently identified': Apple responds to OpenAI’s trade secrets theft lawsuit dismissal request

Apple on Wednesday formally responded to a plea by OpenAI to dismiss a lawsuit accusing its two former employees and the ChatGPT-maker of stealing its trade secrets. According to AppleInsider, Apple in its response said that OpenAI's attempt to dismiss relied upon distortion, speculation, and improper extrinsic evidence.

Apple last month sued OpenAI and the two former employees, both now working for OpenAI, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT-owner's foray into consumer hardware, a dramatic escalation of already simmering tension between the two companies.

Apple vs OpenAI The lawsuit by Apple, which was filed in July, alleged that OpenAI systematically obtained and exploited Apple's confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices and supplier relationships to accelerate its consumer hardware ambitions.

The lawsuit named two former Apple employees, Chang Liu a former Apple senior system electrical engineer and Tang Yew Tan, a former vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch.

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Earlier this month, OpenAI filed a motion to dismiss Apple's lawsuit, arguing that it was filed “without adequate investigation.”

According to OpenAI, Apple “has failed to demonstrate it owns a protectable trade secret,” and that the company “has failed to allege conduct that plausibly supports a claim of misappropriation,” and that it “fails to plausibly allege any injury or ongoing harm.”

"OpenAI has no use, need or desire for Apple's trade secrets. OpenAI is building something entirely new and different from anything at Apple," lawyers for OpenAI wrote in the motion to dismiss.

"OpenAI does have an interest in hiring the best engineers, inventors, developers and creators — many of whom have decided to leave Apple and to come to OpenAI, attracted by the innovative and exciting work the company is doing," they added.

What Apple said In response, Apple argued that its original complaint “sufficiently identifies specific trade secrets that defendants misappropriated,” and cites previous cases where courts found similar levels of detail sufficient to let trade secret claims move forward.

According to 9to5mac, Apple also pointed out that OpenAI’s allegations that it didn’t do enough to protect its trade secrets “are likewise not credible,” adding that OpenAI “trivialize[s] Apple’s trade secrets as mere ‘supplier relationships’ and then question[s] whether all ‘supplier relationships’ are confidential.”

The company further argues that OpenAI is also misusing the motion-to-dismiss mechanism altogether.

According to BigGO, regarding the heavily redacted conversation transcript between a former colleague still employed at Apple and Liu that OpenAI posted on its website, the Cupertino-based tech giant said that the complaint does not allege that Liu answered his former manager's questions, nor does it allege that Apple employees accessed his personal iCloud account.

"What the complaint actually alleges is that Liu, after his departure, exploited an authentication vulnerability to "access Apple's network storage"—a cloud-based file repository containing Apple's confidential materials. Upon discovering the vulnerability, he celebrated ("LOL... this is so funny"), then spent weeks downloading dozens of confidential files while developing hardware for OpenAI," it said.