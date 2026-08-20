‘Misappropriation sufficiently identified': Apple responds to OpenAI’s trade secrets theft lawsuit dismissal request

Apple on Wednesday formally responded to a plea by OpenAI to dismiss a lawsuit accusing its two former employees and the ChatGPT-maker of stealing its trade secrets. According to AppleInsider, Apple in its response said that OpenAI's attempt to dismiss relied upon distortion, speculation, and improper extrinsic evidence.

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Apple last month sued OpenAI and the two former employees, both now working for OpenAI, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT-owner's foray into consumer hardware, a dramatic escalation of already simmering tension between the two companies.

Apple vs OpenAI The lawsuit by Apple, which was filed in July, alleged that OpenAI systematically obtained and exploited Apple's confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices and supplier relationships to accelerate its consumer hardware ambitions.

The lawsuit named two former Apple employees, Chang Liu a former Apple senior system electrical engineer and Tang Yew Tan, a former vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch.

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Earlier this month, OpenAI filed a motion to dismiss Apple's lawsuit, arguing that it was filed “without adequate investigation.”

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According to OpenAI, Apple “has failed to demonstrate it owns a protectable trade secret,” and that the company “has failed to allege conduct that plausibly supports a claim of misappropriation,” and that it “fails to plausibly allege any injury or ongoing harm.”

"OpenAI has no use, need or desire for Apple's trade secrets. OpenAI is building something entirely new and different from anything at Apple," lawyers for OpenAI wrote in the motion to dismiss.

"OpenAI does have an interest in hiring the best engineers, inventors, developers and creators — many of whom have decided to leave Apple and to come to OpenAI, attracted by the innovative and exciting work the company is doing," they added.

What Apple said In response, Apple argued that its original complaint “sufficiently identifies specific trade secrets that defendants misappropriated,” and cites previous cases where courts found similar levels of detail sufficient to let trade secret claims move forward.

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According to 9to5mac, Apple also pointed out that OpenAI’s allegations that it didn’t do enough to protect its trade secrets “are likewise not credible,” adding that OpenAI “trivialize[s] Apple’s trade secrets as mere ‘supplier relationships’ and then question[s] whether all ‘supplier relationships’ are confidential.”

The company further argues that OpenAI is also misusing the motion-to-dismiss mechanism altogether.

According to BigGO, regarding the heavily redacted conversation transcript between a former colleague still employed at Apple and Liu that OpenAI posted on its website, the Cupertino-based tech giant said that the complaint does not allege that Liu answered his former manager's questions, nor does it allege that Apple employees accessed his personal iCloud account.

"What the complaint actually alleges is that Liu, after his departure, exploited an authentication vulnerability to "access Apple's network storage"—a cloud-based file repository containing Apple's confidential materials. Upon discovering the vulnerability, he celebrated ("LOL... this is so funny"), then spent weeks downloading dozens of confidential files while developing hardware for OpenAI," it said.

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OpenAI had earlier argued that Liu's post-departure conduct amounted to consulting for a former colleague rather than unauthorized information access, making Apple's characterization of "theft" misleading.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

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Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

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