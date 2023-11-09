Apple risks losing $14 billion in tax at top EU court
An adviser to Europe's top court says an European Union tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of the iPhone maker over a $14 billion tax order
In a potential setback for Apple, an adviser to Europe's top court on Thursday said an European Union (EU) tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of the iPhone maker over a $14 billion tax order. The adviser also said the case should be reviewed again.
