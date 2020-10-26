Apple’s booming services business could be hit in Google antitrust battle

“There’s a risk, if you play it out, that there actually could be more financial impact to Apple than there is for Google," said Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst for Bernstein. He estimates that Apple’s stock could fall as much as 20% if the deal with Google were to be eliminated entirely. At the same time, he and others say, any damage could be far less if Apple is able to offset it through other deals involving Google and its competitors, as many investors and analysts say could happen.