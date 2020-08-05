Apple's Schiller steps down from marketing role but retains App Store

In recent years, that has included defending Apple's App Store, the centerpiece of its $46.3 billion-per-year services business. It has come under criticism from developers who say its fees and rules create an uneven playing field to compete with the iPhone maker. Schiller has overseen the App Store since 2015, after taking it over from Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, who had run it since 2011.