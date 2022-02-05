Apple sales get off to a flying start in India

After struggling for years to sell its expensive imported models, local manufacturing of relatively cheaper models has helped Apple cut prices and boost demand in India. However, the top-end iPhones are still way costlier in India than in other countries because of high import tax, putting it beyond the reach of all but wealthy Indians. Easy availability of financing has also helped sales of its pricey phones. Apple has leveraged its local manufacturing to offer discounts to consumers, especially during the festive season sales, Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint, said, enumerating the reasons for the growth.