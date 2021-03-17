Apple scores legal win in France over app-privacy changes
French competition authority says Apple’s changes ‘don’t appear to be abusive’
France’s competition regulator rejected a plea from advertising companies and publishers to block Apple Inc.’s plan to restrict tracking of individuals’ mobile-app usage.
In a potential blow to smaller companies hoping to block big-tech rivals’ privacy initiatives on antitrust grounds, the French regulator on Wednesday said that Apple’s plan to require apps to obtain consent from users to track them “doesn’t appear to be abusive."
