Apple sees sixth straight quarter of record revenue from iPhone sales in India

New Delhi: Apple announced the sixth straight quarter of record revenue from iPhone sales in India, as part of its September quarter earnings, released in the early hours of Friday.

While the company does not release geography-wise revenue figures, Apple chief Tim Cook said the September quarter set a new all-time quarterly revenue record for Apple in India—making this the second straight quarter of all-time revenue records in the country for Apple.

"We had an all-time revenue record in India. We grew very strong double-digits. It's an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours. We have low share in a large market, and so it would seem there's a lot of headroom there. The ASPs (average selling prices of smartphones), I haven't looked at them most recently, but I'm sure that they're lower than the worldwide. But that doesn't bother us at all," Cook said during Apple's post-earnings analyst call.

On 30 October, Mint reported that Apple is set to close in on $10 billion in annual revenue from its India market. Its India financials, filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 28 October, reported 48% annual revenue growth to $5.9 billion as of FY23. Retailers and industry analysts told Mint at the time that Apple had great overall demand despite a tepid smartphone market. Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market researcher IDC India, said that Apple “has had a great festive quarter"—which is expected to bolster its overall performance in India.

Apple, on its part, has consistently announced a quarterly or all-time revenue record for India for six straight quarters—with the March quarter of 2022 being the last one where Cook did not specifically mention the India market. Since then, Apple has undertaken multiple initiatives—in April, it opened its first own offline retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Starting this year, it also began using its manufacturing partners in India to build its iPhones in line with global timelines for the latest series of the iPhone, and exporting them globally as well.

"We see an extraordinary market—a lot of people moving into the middle class, distribution is getting better, lots of positives. We put two retail stores there—they're doing better than we anticipated. It's still early going, but they're off to a good start, and I couldn't be happier with how things are going at the moment," Cook said.

Industry analysts are also bullish on Apple’s immediate future in India. IDC’s Singh told Mint earlier this week that Apple led the overall smartphone market in terms of revenue share in the first six months, and given that it has since had a strong September quarter, there’s a good chance that it could beat Samsung to capture the top spot in terms of revenue earned from smartphones in India.

Tarun Pathak, research director at market researcher Counterpoint India, said that Apple had a 6% market share in the country as of the September quarter, which is what it is expected to end the 2023 calendar year with.

"The 'premium-ification of the market' has begun in the world's second largest smartphone market, and Apple has gotten the timing right on peaking at the right time. It is catalyzing this trend in its favour—through its broad iPhone portfolio, and financing offers," Pathak said.

Pathak, as well as IDC’s Singh, both expect Apple to ship over 9 million iPhones in India by the end of this year, marking a growth of over 50% year over year. Prabhu Ram, head of market researcher CMR’s industry intelligence unit, said that Apple’s shipments grew 44% year over year in the September quarter, giving it a 54% market share in smartphones priced above ₹50,000.

However, analysts and retailers both believe that there could be a ceiling to Apple sustaining this growth pace in the country. “At some point in the near future, Apple will hit the ceiling—given that the market for premium phones is only about one-fifth of the overall market. Apple can only sell so many $1,000 phones in the long run, and at this point, the room for exponential growth will run out," he said.

Manish Khatri, partner at Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, said that Apple's mainstay for growth would be to offer its one- or two-year-old flagship phones at around the ₹50,000 price point. "The iPhone SE never sold well despite being priced lesser because people didn't want such a basic feature set, and it felt like a compromise. If Apple can offer older flagship here for a $600 ( ₹50,000) price point, this could be key to it sustaining growth among Indian buyers for a longer period," Khatri said.

