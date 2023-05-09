Apple sells $5.25 billion in five-part dollar bond sale2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 04:01 AM IST
Apple sold bonds in a five-part, $5.25 billion deal which was originally targeted at about $5 billion
The longest portion, a 30-year bond, will yield 108 basis points over comparable Treasuries, less than the roughly 135 basis points initially discussed
Apple Inc. tapped the US blue-chip bond market Monday as a flood of borrowers raise cash ahead of key inflation readings later this week.
