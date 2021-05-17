Apple set to call Tim Cook soon to witness stand to fight monopoly claims
- The iPhone maker’s chief executive is set to argue the company’s case against Epic Games’ antitrust claims
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apple Inc. gets its turn this week to mount a courtroom defense against Epic Games Inc.’s antitrust claims, preparing to bring in its most powerful spokesman: Tim Cook.
Mr. Cook, a guarded chief executive who is used to carefully orchestrated public appearances, is set to testify in a trial that, regardless of the verdict, could prove to be one of the most consequential for the iPhone maker as it faces accusations it denies of abusing its market power.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!