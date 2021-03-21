Tech giant Apple recently discontinued the iMac Pro, and two designs of the 21.5-inch iMac and two designs of the 21.5-inch iMac are presently joining the Pro in retirement.

The Verge cited a report by MacRumors stating, the 512GB and 1TB SSD setups of the 21.5-inch iMac no longer available for purchase, with just the 256GB SSD and 1TB Fusion drive forms accessible to purchase on Apple's site.

A month ago, both arrangements seemed inaccessible for buy on Apple's site, yet at the time it was not clear if that was a stock issue or permanent discontinuation of the two options. However, presently both the 512GB and 1TB SSD choices are gone from the iMac design page, MacRumors noted.

A major iMac overhaul has been reputed underway for quite a while. Apple is expected to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with a redesigned iMac and will likely revamp the Mac Pro sometime this year.

The Verge reported that the new iMacs are expected to use Apple silicon chips, as the company continues to shift away from Intel chips.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

