Apple set to launch Netflix-style streaming service

San Francisco: Apple is expected to launch a slew of new products at its Cupertino headquarters in California on Monday, including a Netflix competitor, a revamped news service and a subscription-based gaming offering.

The event, to be hosted at the Steve Jobs theatre on campus, will herald a new era for the iPhone maker as it enters the fast-growing global content streaming market.

"Apple has been looping a video from the theatre, teasing its focus on television," reports The Verge.

The livestreaming video is stylised to look like a television set, and has been switching between a handful of different angles of the Steve Jobs theatre.

Apple has invested over $1 billion into making new content and the streaming service is set to compete with the giants including Amazon, Netflix and Hulu.

"The company is building a new content store focused on offering bundles with cable services like HBO, Showtime and Starz. Put more simply, Apple may be looking to disrupt cable TV by essentially becoming a cable TV provider," adds the report.

Apple has been working on developing original content like "Amazing Stories" by Steven Spielberg; crime show "Are You Sleeping?" produced by Reese Witherspoon and starring Octavia Spencer; "Calls" which is an adaptation of a French short-form series; "Central Park" which is an animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard and "Defending Jacob" -- a thriller adapted from William Landay's novel, starring Chris Evans, among others.

According to TechCrunch, another Apple project is "Shantaram" -- a series based on the novel by Gregory David Robert, about a man who escapes from an Australian prison and ends up in Bombay (now Mumbai).

There is also an untitled M. Night Shyamalan series and untitled Oprah Winfrey projects, among others.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.