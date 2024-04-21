Apple set to scale up production India, employ 5 lakh people in next 3 years
iPhone maker Apple is set to scale up its production in India through vendors and is expected to be employee around 5 lakh employees from the country in next three years, the sources from the government revealed on Sunday. The fresh plans around hiring will be significant boost from current level of 1.5 lakh Apple employees in India, majority of them through its two plants run by Tata Electronics.