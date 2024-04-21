Active Stocks
Apple set to scale up production India, employ 5 lakh people in next 3 years

The fresh plans around hiring will be significant boost from current level of 1.5 lakh Apple employees in India, majority of them through its two plants run by Tata Electronics

Apple is accelerating hiring in India and is rising as the company plans to set up for plants in the country (Bloomberg)

iPhone maker Apple is set to scale up its production in India through vendors and is expected to be employee around 5 lakh employees from the country in next three years, the sources from the government revealed on Sunday. The fresh plans around hiring will be significant boost from current level of 1.5 lakh Apple employees in India, majority of them through its two plants run by Tata Electronics. 

"Apple is accelerating hiring in India. At a conservative estimate, it is going to employ five lakh people in the next three years through its vendors and components suppliers," a senior government officer told PTI.

The Cupertino-based company is planning a five-fold expansion in its production, targeting an increase of more than five times to approximately USD 40 billion (roughly 3.32 lakh crore) over the next four to five years. The plans around expansions came after Apple had great 2023 in India as it achieved the highest revenue in the country for the first time, a Counterpoint Research study said. 

Dramatic rise in iPhone exports from India

The study further revealed that Apple not only surpassed the shipment of 10 million units for the first time in a year but also claimed the leading spot in terms of revenue.

Apart from a great year in terms of revenue, Apple also witnessed a dramatic rise in iPhone exports from India, which doubled to USD 12.1 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 from USD 6.27 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a significant increase of nearly 100%, a research by trade intelligence service The Trade Vision said.  

 

Published: 21 Apr 2024, 08:38 PM IST
