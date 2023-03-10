Apple sharpens India focus in global rejig

The company posted record revenue in India last quarter, even as its total sales slipped 5%. Apple has created an online store to serve the region and is planning to open its first retail outlets in the country later this year. On the last earnings call, chief executive officer Tim Cook said the company is putting “a lot of emphasis on the market" and compared the current state of its work in India to its early years in China.

