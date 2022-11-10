Apple starts beta rollout for 5G on iPhones in India

The stable version of iOS 16.2 is expected to release sometime in the middle of December, which means the 5G software will also be released around the same time. A typical beta program for an annual software update lasts several months. For instance, iOS 16’s public beta was released in July and the stable version was released in September. Beta users had three months to provide their feedback. In the case of an incremental update like the iOS 16.2, which will add a handful of new features including 5G support in India, the duration till the final release is typically a month.