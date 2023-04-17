Apple stirs up competition with new high-yield savings account offering 4.5% interest rate2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- With the new account, Apple's goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet. The iPhone maker is offering interest rate which is more than 10 times the normal average.
Apple Inc on Monday unveiled a high-yield APY savings account. The interest rate offered in this account will be 4.5% which is more than 10 times the national average. With this, Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards. The interest rate offered by the iPhone maker is among many high-yield savings account offered by companies. The new rate has also escalated competition amid rising interest rates cycle.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×