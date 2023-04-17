Apple Inc on Monday unveiled a high-yield APY savings account. The interest rate offered in this account will be 4.5% which is more than 10 times the national average. With this, Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards. The interest rate offered by the iPhone maker is among many high-yield savings account offered by companies. The new rate has also escalated competition amid rising interest rates cycle.

