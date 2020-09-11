Apple Store that floats on water opens in Singapore, a first in the world. See pics1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 09:20 AM IST
Apple's Marina Bay Sands store is entirely surrounded by water, and offers 360-degree panoramic views of Singapore and its spectacular skyline.
Drawing inspirations from a floating lantern, Apple on Thursday opened its unique store in Singapore’s Marina Bay that sits directly on the water. This is Apple’s third retail location in Singapore.
The sphere is a first-of-its-kind, all-glass dome structure that is fully self-supported, comprised of 114 pieces of glass with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection.
An oculus is located at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light that travels through the space, Apple says oculus is inspired by the Pantheon in Rome. The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect. With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.
Apple says that early 150 employees speaking over 23 languages are ready to welcome visitors to Apple Marina Bay Sands.
