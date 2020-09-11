An oculus is located at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light that travels through the space, Apple says oculus is inspired by the Pantheon in Rome. The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect. With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.