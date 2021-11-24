Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Apple sues Israeli firm NSO over spyware, claiming iPhone hacks

Apple sues Israeli firm NSO over spyware, claiming iPhone hacks

NSO ‘did not breach data contained on Apple’s servers, but did abuse Apple’s services and servers to perpetrate attacks,’ Apple’s complaint states
1 min read . 01:02 AM IST Robert McMillan, The Wall Street Journal

Lawsuit seeks to bar the surveillance-software company from using the iPhone maker’s products

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple Inc. has sued the NSO Group, an Israeli maker of surveillance software, alleging that the company misused Apple’s products and services in its attempts to place software on the iPhones of certain users.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, Calif., alleges that NSO Group engaged in “concerted efforts in 2021 to target and attack Apple customers, Apple products and servers and Apple through dangerous malware and spyware," and seeks to bar NSO Group from using Apple’s products.

According to security researchers, the Israeli company has developed hacking techniques to install its software on Apple’s mobile phones without the user’s knowledge or consent.

NSO “did not breach data contained on Apple’s servers, but did abuse Apple’s services and servers to perpetrate attacks," Apple’s complaint states.

An NSO representative didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the Apple lawsuit.

The lawsuit marks a new salvo against the maker of surveillance software. In 2019, the WhatsApp messaging service sued NSO, alleging that the company sent malware to 1,400 of its users. WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc.

NSO has disputed these allegations, saying that its products are used by government-intelligence and law-enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.

