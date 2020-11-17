Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Apple supplier CN Innovations mulls $1 billion unit sale
The cover glass unit, which competes with bigger rivals such as Lens Technology and Biel Crystal Manufactory, had annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $120 million last year

Apple supplier CN Innovations mulls $1 billion unit sale

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Vinicy Chan , Bloomberg

  • Hong Kong-based CN Innovations is working with an adviser to find buyer for its cover glass business.
  • The business, which manufactures glass for portable electronic devices and consumer electronics products, could draw interest from buyout firms and other companies in the industry

CN Innovations Group, a supplier to Apple Inc., is weighing a sale of its cover glass business that could fetch as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

CN Innovations Group, a supplier to Apple Inc., is weighing a sale of its cover glass business that could fetch as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Hong Kong-based company is working with an adviser to find buyer for the unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The business, which manufactures glass for portable electronic devices and consumer electronics products, could draw interest from buyout firms and other companies in the industry, the people said.

The Hong Kong-based company is working with an adviser to find buyer for the unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The business, which manufactures glass for portable electronic devices and consumer electronics products, could draw interest from buyout firms and other companies in the industry, the people said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The privately-held CN Innovations is calling for non-binding bids as soon as this week, the people said.

The cover glass unit, which competes with bigger rivals such as Lens Technology Co. and Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd., had annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $120 million last year, according to one of the people. Private equity firm AIF Capital holds a small stake in CN Innovations and is looking to exit its investment in the transaction, the person said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and the company could decide against a sale, said the people. A representative for CN Innovations declined to comment. A representative for AIF Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CN Innovations traces its roots to Chung Nam Co., which was founded in 1935 by the late Chong Ching Um, according to its website. Chong is the uncle and father-in-law of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

The company counts three manufacturing locations in Apple’s official supplier list. Apart from cover glass, CN Innovations also works with touch panels, metal processing, metal injection molding and providing decorative and functional coating. It has production sites in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Suzhou, hiring more than 11,000 employees, its website shows.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.