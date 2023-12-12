Apple supplier Corning Inc. to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu facility
The company will collaborate with its Indian partner, Optiemus Infracom, for the new facility. While no specific timeline has been committed, sources said, adding that they estimate the construction phase to last approximately a year.
Corning Inc., a significant supplier to Apple and renowned for its Gorilla Glass technology, will invest ₹1,000 crore to set up a new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, as per an Economic Times report citing sources.
