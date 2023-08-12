Apple supplier Foxconn increases Telangana investment proposal: ‘Another US$400 million is coming…’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Taiwan-based Foxconn plans to increase investment in India. Its facility in Karnataka is likely to be used to manufacture AirPods and other digital accessories.
Taiwan-based Foxconn has revealed plans to increase their investment in India by ‘another $400 million’. Apple's biggest supplier is likely to use its upcoming Kongarkalan facility for the manufacture of AirPods and other digital accesories. The company had laid the foundation for a new electronics manufacturing facility in May this year as part of its USD 500 million investment in Karnataka