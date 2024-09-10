American electronics manufacturer Jabil has announced plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in a new facility in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The project is expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs, bolstering the state's industrial sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agreement was signed on September 10 in the United States, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in attendance. Jabil, a key supplier to tech giants like Apple, Cisco, and HP, joins several major electronics manufacturers operating in the state.

Chief Minister Stalin shared on X, "Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu's industrial progress! A significant investment of ₹2,000 crore at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Jabil's arrival, Tamil Nadu now hosts all major Apple suppliers, including Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics. Government sources state that this development "will transform Trichy and create a new electronics cluster."

In addition to Jabil's investment, Chief Minister Stalin announced expansion plans by Rockwell Automation, which will invest ₹666 crore in Kanchipuram, adding 365 new jobs. An agreement with Autodesk was also signed to enhance youth skills and support MSMEs and startups, further strengthening the state's industrial ecosystem.

Other developments in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin also signed an MoU with Eaton, a global leader in power management, for a ₹200 crore expansion of its R&D and engineering center in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On August 31, 2024, the state government inked a deal with Ohmium to set up a new manufacturing plant in the Chengalpattu district. This facility will focus on producing electrolysers and green hydrogen, with an investment of ₹400 crores and the creation of 500 new jobs. Stalin noted that this agreement was a critical step toward fostering a green energy ecosystem and supporting sustainable development, as per ANI.

Additionally, on August 30, 2024, meetings were held with senior executives from tech giants Apple, Google, and Microsoft to discuss potential investments in Tamil Nadu. A separate MoU was signed with Google to establish artificial intelligence (AI) labs in the state, further boosting the region’s technological capabilities, ANI reported.