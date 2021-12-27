Apple supplier plant near Chennai to shut for 3 more days1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 12:23 PM IST
Foxconn India plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30
Foxconn India plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30
|
Listen to this article
CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official told Reuters, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.
The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!