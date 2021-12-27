OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Apple supplier plant near Chennai to shut for 3 more days
Listen to this article

CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official told Reuters, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout