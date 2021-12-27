CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official told Reuters, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

