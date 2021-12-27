Apple supplier plant near Chennai to shut for 3 more days

Apple supplier plant near Chennai to shut for 3 more days1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Foxconn India plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Foxconn India plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30
CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official told Reuters, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.
CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official told Reuters, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.
The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media.
The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!