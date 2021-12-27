Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Apple supplier plant near Chennai to shut for 3 more days

Apple supplier plant near Chennai to shut for 3 more days

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure.
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Sudarshan Varadhan, Reuters

Foxconn India plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30

CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official told Reuters, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

