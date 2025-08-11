Apple supplies grow 21.5 pc to 5.9 mn units in first half of 2025, Vivo leads market in Q2: IDC

New Delhi, Apple's supplies in India grew by 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025 with iPhone 16 being the highest-shipped model across the country during the period, market research firm IDC said on Monday.

According to International Data Corporation's worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker, India's smartphone market shipped 70 million smartphones in the first half of 2025, with a 0.9 per cent growth YoY and the second quarter of the year registered a growth of 7.3 per cent YoY, shipping 37 million smartphones.

The overall smartphone shipment growth was mitigated by a dip in supplies of Chinese companies OnePlus, Poco, Xiaomi and Realme, according to the report.

"Apple maintained its strong performance, with shipments growing 21.5 per cent YoY to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India in the first half of 2025, making up 4 per cent of overall India shipments during that period.

During the second quarter Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 19.7 per cent YoY in June 2025 quarter, thereby the company clocking 7.5 market share in the country's smartphone market.

The second quarter recorded 37 million smartphone unit shipments implying Apple supplied 2.7 million units in the India market.

The overall smartphone market during the June quarter was led by Vivo which captured 19 per cent share with 23.5 per cent YoY shipment growth.

Samsung followed Vivo with a 14.5 per cent market share, registering a growth of 21 per cent YoY in smartphone shipments.

"Vivo continues its impressive run, leading the India smartphone market for the sixth consecutive quarter, with a balanced portfolio across price segments and channels. Samsung, a steady second, registered strong growth of 21 per cent led by new model launches across Galaxy A/M/F series, introducing AI-enabled features to mid rangers," the report said.

Oppo shipment grew 25.4 per cent YoY with the brand clocking a 13.4 per cent market share, while Motorola clocked an 8 per cent share rising by 39.4 per cent annually, and iQoo grabbed a 4.3 per cent market share, which was 68.4 per cent higher year-on-year.

OnePlus market share plunged to 2.5 per cent during the reported quarter from 4.4 per cent a year ago with the company's shipment plunging by 39.4 per cent, according to the IDC report.

The market share of Realme slid to 9.7 per cent with the company's smartphone shipment declining by 17.8 YoY in the June 2025 quarter. Xiaomi market share declined to 9.6 per cent with a 23.5 per cent dip in volumes and Poco slipped to 3.8 per cent in terms of market share recording a 28.8 per cent fall in supplies.

The premium segment devices registered the highest growth of 96.4 per cent, and their share increased from 2 to 4 per cent.

"iPhone 16/15 together accounted for more than three fifths of the shipments in this segment," the report said.

The super-premium segment phones also grew by 15.8 per cent but thier share remained flat at 7 per cent.

"Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position at 49 and 48 per cent share, respectively. iPhone 16, Galaxy S25/S24 Ultra/S25 and iPhone 16Plus were key models in the segment," the report said.

The ASPs of smartphones grew by 10.8 per cent YoY to reach a record of USD 275 in the June 2025 quarter.

The entry level segment witnessed a strong growth of 22.9 per cent YoY to reach 16 per cent market shares during the reported quarter from 14 per cent a year ago.

The volume of mass budget segment phones grew by 1.1 per cent YoY while the entry-premium segment declined to 27 per cent from 30 per cent with a 2.5 per cent YoY shipment decline.

"The mid-range smartphone market is currently oversaturated with new model launches, leading to intense competition. This could result in excess inventory during the upcoming festive season. In the crucial second half of 2025, brands and channel partners should focus on driving fresh shipments rather than relying heavily on promotions to clear old stock," IDC Asia Pacific, senior research manager for devices research, Upasana Joshi said.

Shipment of Qualcomm chipset-based smartphones grew by 37.6 per cent YoY, reaching a 33.9 per cent market share, while MediaTek's share declined to 44.3 per cent from 56.1 per cent on a shipment decline of 15.4 per cent YoY in the June 2025 quarter, the report said.

