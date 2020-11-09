Apple suspends iPhone maker Pegatron for China labour abuses

The world’s most valuable company is in the middle of producing four new iPhone models with 5G, and has been working with Pegatron to expand iPhone assembly outside of China. Those efforts are unlikely to be impacted by this suspension, which was first reported by local outlet The Paper, as it only covers new business. But Apple’s move hands an opening to rival Luxshare Precision Industry Co., which is on the verge of becoming the first mainland company to assemble the iPhone. Pegatron’s shares gave up gains and closed Monday down 2.1% in Taipei.