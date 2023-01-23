Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%: Piyush Goyal2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Cupertino, California-based Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.
Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5% to 7% now, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. The iPhone maker continues to move its manufacturing away from China, according to news agency Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×